NBA, Clear announce new partnership

NEW YORK — Today, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and CLEAR, the secure identity company, announced a partnership that will make CLEAR’s Health Pass technology available to NBA teams for COVID-19 health screenings in their arenas. This partnership builds on CLEAR’s history of innovation as it continues to help shape the future of sports and enhance the fan experience.

Health Pass is a free, mobile experience by CLEAR that securely connects a user’s verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19-related health information – like test results – to help reduce public health risk and aid in the safe return of fans to NBA venues in the United States. CLEAR’s Health Pass allows fans to securely access and verify their health information prior to entering an arena. Additionally, as COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered across the country, CLEAR’s Health Pass will soon offer the ability to link an individual’s vaccination records to their Health Pass account.

“Trust and transparency are CLEAR’s number one priority, and with Health Pass, our goal is to get people back to what they love while ensuring they are always in control of their health information,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “As states reopen sports venues to fans in the U.S., we are thrilled to team up with the NBA to help create safer fan experiences and reimagine the future of sports.”

“CLEAR’s Health Pass is an innovative technology that can further enhance the league’s health and safety protocols at arenas and the wellbeing of those who attend NBA games,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media & Business Development. “We are grateful to CLEAR for their partnership and commitment to creating safe environments and experiences for our fans.”

A third of all NBA teams have already started using CLEAR’s Health Pass technology for their employee or fan safety protocols in-arena, which can include a combination of health surveys and secure linking to COVID-19 lab results and vaccination records.

More than 50 organizations across the country use Health Pass to create safer environments, including teams across all major sports leagues, MGM Resorts, the state of Hawaii, and many more. Health Pass builds upon CLEAR’s history of creating frictionless experiences in sports, including innovative pilots for touchless ticketing, biometric payments and age validation.