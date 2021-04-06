Several NBA players receive COVID-19 vaccine

With vaccination efforts continuing to rise across the country, several eligible NBA players have received an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in March that changes to the league’s health and safety protocols would be in store for those who decide to get the vaccine.

Today, players and staff received their COVID-19 vaccines, distributed by @HyVee 👏 pic.twitter.com/5ci2PnCIZi — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 6, 2021

Another step in the right direction. COVID-19 vaccines are now available to 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐎𝐍𝐄 16 years and older in OK, and today @OUHealth began distribution to our team! Keep yourself and your team safe.

Info and appts 🔗 | https://t.co/iwslKzCxiU pic.twitter.com/aEqK1HSMfs — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 30, 2021

With an assist from our long-time partner @NovantHealth and in conjunction with @ncdhhs, some members of Hornets basketball operations received their COVID-19 vaccine today. For COVID-19 vaccine info and to pre-register visit https://t.co/WPv1X3CSX2. #ArmsAgainstCOVID pic.twitter.com/IAYqoarSZE — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 29, 2021

I got my vaccine 💉 today. I can't live in fear of infecting someone else and the people I love. The best protection is vaccine and the fastest way to get back to normal. #HaveYourOpinion #MakeYourMove pic.twitter.com/qpbZFUT6cR — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) March 22, 2021

At the State Farm Arena I was grateful to receive the first dose of the COVID vaccine. In this critical time it is important to believe in the benefits of the vaccine and protect all of our love ones. I look forward to the second dosage and to a new chapter of our life. pic.twitter.com/hg2XxGsJGS — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) March 19, 2021

NBA SVP of Medical Affairs @sirleemd reviews the data of the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. For additional vaccine data, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker at https://t.co/BLAQdn1nnc. Health Equity Roundtable presented by Kaiser Permanente – 12pm/et, @NBA pic.twitter.com/rPC86K74XJ — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2021

For additional vaccine data, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker here.