Top Stories

Several NBA players receive COVID-19 vaccine

Karl-Anthony Towns, Gordon Hayward and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among players to receive the vaccine.

From NBA.com Staff

With vaccination efforts continuing to rise across the country, several eligible NBA players have received an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in March that changes to the league’s health and safety protocols would be in store for those who decide to get the vaccine.

For additional vaccine data, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker here.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.