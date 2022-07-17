NBA 2K23 Summer League: Raptors drop Bucks, finish 4-1 in Las Vegas

• Raptors 80, Bucks 69: Box score | Game details

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 80-69, in the NBA2K23 Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Sunday.

Toronto held the lead for all but two minutes in the dominating win, running its lead up to 21 points at one point in the second half. The Raptors outscored the Bucks, 20-10, in the second quarter and led by at least six points for the closing 26 minutes of this game. Toronto out-assisted Milwaukee, 19-13, while out-rebounding the Bucks, 49-35. Most of that damage came on the offensive end, where the Raptors held a 16 to 4 edge. That also allowed the Raptors to outscore the Bucks in second-chance points, 18 to 4.

The Bucks (3-2) were led by Lindell Wiggington, totaling 11 points and two rebounds. Dewan Hernandez had 10 points and seven boards. Sandro Mamukelashvili posted just three points and nine rebounds, while Iverson Molinar led the bench with eight points.

The Raptors (4-1) leading scorer came off the bench, with Abu Kigab providing 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Alex Barcello also came off the pine to produce 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, Ryan Hawkins led the starters with 11 points and nine rebounds. Christian Vital also had 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Christian Koloko collected 11 points and four boards.