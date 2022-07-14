2022 Summer League

3 fun facts about your favorite Summer League players

Check out this wide array of the random, the interesting and the real from this year's crop of Summer League stars.

Julia Adams For NBA.com

Paolo Banchero, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick, showed up and showed out at Summer League in Las Vegas.

The NBA 2K23 Summer League is underway in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s an opportunity for teams to switch up their regular-season rosters as rookies, sophomores and G League affiliate players are among those with a chance to shine. Here are 3 fun facts to know about some of this year’s Summer League standouts:

 Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic:

  1. Played the drums growing up.
  2. Earned an All-America nod as a track & field athlete in high school. 
  3. Is a self-proclaimed music connoisseur.

Jason Preston, Los Angeles Clippers:

  1. Loves to play chess.
  2. Is Jamaican.
  3. Never started a high school game besides his Senior Night.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets:

  1. Used to play the violin.
  2. Never played any sport besides basketball.
  3. Loves to watch cooking reviews and culinary videos.

Max Christie, Los Angeles Lakers:

  1. His real name is Cormac after his father.
  2. Likes to watch anime in his spare time.
  3. Is into aviation (his dad is a pilot for Delta Airlines.)

Jontay Porter, Denver Nuggets:

  1. Grew up vegetarian along with the rest of his family. 
  2. He was homeschooled until high school with his brother, Michael Porter Jr. Their only social interaction was basketball until then. 
  3. His favorite thing to do is go to coffee shops and read.

TyTy Washington Jr., Houston Rockets:

  1. Says he is a winner. Always wants to win no matter what.
  2. Calls himself a funny guy with a great personality. Thinks fans will love him because of this.
  3. If he wasn’t playing basketball, he would be a professional bowler.

Johnny Davis, Washington Wizards:

  1. Likes to fish in his free time.
  2. Loves to cook.
  3. In love with his dogs. Has a Shih Tzu named Drake who is 12-13 years old and a Shih-Poo puppy named Alfa.

Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers:

  1. First sport he ever played was golf at 5-years-old.
  2. Favorite food is roasted pumpkin. His mom makes the best.
  3. His nickname is LT.

Xavier Tillman, Memphis Grizzlies:

  1. Has 3 kids & is married. Has an English Bulldog he calls ‘Fat Mama.’
  2. Got his degree in 3 years from Michigan State University in Communication.
  3. Hobbies are being a father and playing the NBA 2K series. Been playing 2K since 2K10. He likes playing in My Career because he creates a shooting guard and puts up shots.

RJ Nembhard Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers:

  1. Only likes apple slices. He can’t eat the whole apple.
  2. Lived in Spain for two years when his dad was playing overseas.
  3. Likes listening to jazz music.

Ochai Agbaji, Cleveland Cavaliers:

  1. Likes to make music and produce beats on his laptop.
  2. He can speak French (not a lot, but enough).
  3. Loves cars. His favorite are Audis, because he likes how they drive.

Omer Yurtseven, Miami Heat:

  1. Speaks three languages: Turkish, English & Spanish.
  2. Was born left-handed, but family made him learn how to use his right hand.
  3. Is really good at tennis, but hasn’t played in two years. When he steps away from basketball wants to play more.

Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans:

  1. Likes to DJ in his free time. 
  2. Sushi is his favorite food. 
  3. Is the self-proclaimed best Call Of Duty player in the league right now.

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Grizzlies:

  1. Loves to play basketball.
  2. Has more than 30 pairs of Crocs. 
  3. Is the youngest sibling, but the tallest at 6-foot-7. 

The NBA 2K23 Summer League Championship Game takes place on Sunday, July 17th at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.