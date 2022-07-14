3 fun facts about your favorite Summer League players

The NBA 2K23 Summer League is underway in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s an opportunity for teams to switch up their regular-season rosters as rookies, sophomores and G League affiliate players are among those with a chance to shine. Here are 3 fun facts to know about some of this year’s Summer League standouts:
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic:
- Played the drums growing up.
- Earned an All-America nod as a track & field athlete in high school.
- Is a self-proclaimed music connoisseur.
Jason Preston, Los Angeles Clippers:
- Loves to play chess.
- Is Jamaican.
- Never started a high school game besides his Senior Night.
Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets:
- Used to play the violin.
- Never played any sport besides basketball.
- Loves to watch cooking reviews and culinary videos.
Max Christie, Los Angeles Lakers:
- His real name is Cormac after his father.
- Likes to watch anime in his spare time.
- Is into aviation (his dad is a pilot for Delta Airlines.)
Jontay Porter, Denver Nuggets:
- Grew up vegetarian along with the rest of his family.
- He was homeschooled until high school with his brother, Michael Porter Jr. Their only social interaction was basketball until then.
- His favorite thing to do is go to coffee shops and read.
TyTy Washington Jr., Houston Rockets:
- Says he is a winner. Always wants to win no matter what.
- Calls himself a funny guy with a great personality. Thinks fans will love him because of this.
- If he wasn’t playing basketball, he would be a professional bowler.
Johnny Davis, Washington Wizards:
- Likes to fish in his free time.
- Loves to cook.
- In love with his dogs. Has a Shih Tzu named Drake who is 12-13 years old and a Shih-Poo puppy named Alfa.
Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers:
- First sport he ever played was golf at 5-years-old.
- Favorite food is roasted pumpkin. His mom makes the best.
- His nickname is LT.
Xavier Tillman, Memphis Grizzlies:
- Has 3 kids & is married. Has an English Bulldog he calls ‘Fat Mama.’
- Got his degree in 3 years from Michigan State University in Communication.
- Hobbies are being a father and playing the NBA 2K series. Been playing 2K since 2K10. He likes playing in My Career because he creates a shooting guard and puts up shots.
RJ Nembhard Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Only likes apple slices. He can’t eat the whole apple.
- Lived in Spain for two years when his dad was playing overseas.
- Likes listening to jazz music.
Ochai Agbaji, Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Likes to make music and produce beats on his laptop.
- He can speak French (not a lot, but enough).
- Loves cars. His favorite are Audis, because he likes how they drive.
Omer Yurtseven, Miami Heat:
- Speaks three languages: Turkish, English & Spanish.
- Was born left-handed, but family made him learn how to use his right hand.
- Is really good at tennis, but hasn’t played in two years. When he steps away from basketball wants to play more.
Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans:
- Likes to DJ in his free time.
- Sushi is his favorite food.
- Is the self-proclaimed best Call Of Duty player in the league right now.
Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Grizzlies:
- Loves to play basketball.
- Has more than 30 pairs of Crocs.
- Is the youngest sibling, but the tallest at 6-foot-7.
The NBA 2K23 Summer League Championship Game takes place on Sunday, July 17th at the Thomas & Mack Center.