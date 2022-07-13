NBA 2K23 Summer League: Mathurin leads Pacers past Pistons

A dominant first half and a stellar all-around effort from rookie sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin led the Indiana Pacers to a 101-87 win over the Detroit Pistons in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Tuesday night at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Pacers wasted no time establishing a dominant tone, jumping out to a 25-11 lead through one and expanding their advantage to 22 points by halftime. Indiana added another two points to its edge over the Pistons in the third to essentially remove any doubt as to the outcome, and even a 33-point haul on Detroit’s part in the fourth quarter only served to lessen its margin of defeat by 10 points. The Pacers were dominant on both the scoreboard and the glass, shooting 53.6 percent while winning the battle of the boards 44-24.

Buddy Boeheim paced the Pistons with 18 points, adding one rebound and one assist. Stanley Umude furnished 14 points, three rebounds and one assist. Charlie Moore delivered 13 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals. Rookie 13th overall pick Jalen Duren supplied 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Mathurin led the Pacers with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Terry Taylor registered 14 points, nine boards and two assists. Isaiah Jackson matched Taylor’s scoring and added four boards, two assists, four blocks and one steal. Aaron Nesmith went for 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Pistons return to the floor Thursday when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in an afternoon battle and the Pacers are back in action Friday night versus the Washington Wizards.