NBA 2K23 Summer League: Bulls power past Raptors

Carlik Jones scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 93-83 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday at Thomas and Mack Center.

The Bulls got off to a strong start and led 24-19 after one quarter. They kept the momentum going in the second and pushed it to a 15-point game by halftime. The Bulls did not let up in the second half, as they outscored the Raptors 29-18 in the third to make it a 26-point deficit heading into the final frame. The Raptors made a push in the fourth but could not get within striking distance, as the Bulls closed out the win.

Jones delivered a complete game for the Bulls, with four rebounds, five assists and a steal in addition to his team-leading scoring effort. Dalen Terry followed up with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Malcolm Hill added 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

On the other side, Dalano Banton led the Raptors with 18 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jeff Dowtin followed up with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists, while D.J. Wilson chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Raptors will look to bounce back on Wednesday as they take on the Jazz. The Bulls are back in action on Thursday against the Hornets.