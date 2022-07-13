NBA 2K23 Summer League: Celtics cruise past Warriors

The Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors, 103-92, in the NBA 2K23 Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday.

Boston got out to a 38-18 lead after the first quarter, winning this game in wire-to-wire fashion. In fact, they led by at least six points for the final 39 minutes of this 40-minute game, getting their lead up to 23 points at times. With that said, Golden State started the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run to make the final score closer. The Celtics shot 45 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range while holding the Warriors to 42 percent from the field and 30 percent from long range. Boston also out-rebounded Golden State 56-50 while out-assisting them 24-14.

The Warriors (1-2) were led by Jonathan Kuminga, compiling 29 points and two rebounds. Moses Moody amassed 21 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals. Mac McClung finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists, while Gui Santos led the bench with 12 points and eight boards.

The Celtics (2-1) were led by Justin Jackson, generating 24 points and three rebounds. Mfiondu Kabengele collected 20 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Juhann Begarin had 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while Brodric Thomas tallied 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

On deck for Boston is a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. As for Golden State, they return to action on Friday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.