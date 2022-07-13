NBA 2K23 Summer League: Santi Aldama dominates for Grizzlies, rout Nets

Santi Aldama scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Tuesday at Cox Pavilion. Memphis’ 120-84 win ties a Las Vegas Summer League record for points in a game.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a great start with a 34-22 lead after one quarter. They kept the pressure on in the second and outscored the Nets 31-19 to make it a 24-point deficit by halftime. The Nets picked up their play in the third but only managed to trim it to a 21-point game heading into the final frame. The Grizzlies did not let up in the fourth and rallied all the way to the finish to complete the blowout win.

Aldama added nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks to his impressive scoring effort to lead the Grizzlies. David Roddy followed up with 20 points, three rebounds and a block, while Ziaire Williams totaled 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and a steal.

On the other side, Cam Thomas led the way for the Nets with 29 points on 9-for-19 shooting. Day’Ron Sharpe followed up with 13 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal, while David Duke Jr. logged 12 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Grizzlies take on the Celtics, and the Nets face the Timberwolves.