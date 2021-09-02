Memphis Grizzlies to retire Zach Randolph and Tony Allen jerseys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Wednesday they would retire the first two jerseys in franchise history: “Grit and Grind” era Grizzlies legends Zach Randolph and Tony Allen.

The team will retire Randolph’s No. 50 jersey on Saturday, December 11 vs. the Houston Rockets; and Allen’s No. 9 jersey on Friday, January 28 vs. the Utah Jazz. Full details with be forthcoming, though the team is now offering fans branded multi-game options that include one of the ceremonies: the Z-Bo Weekend Pack and the Grindfather Big Game Pack.

When Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon made the announcement live to Allen, revealing his jersey would be retired in front of former teammate Mike Conley Jr. and the Jazz, Allen responded emotionally:

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “The whole build up, bringing my swagger here, the demeanor, the poise in just working every day, the grit and grind culture here … It’s a complete honor and I’m thankful, real thankful.”