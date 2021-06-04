Memphis Grizzlies extend contract of Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zach Kleiman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the franchise has entered into a long-term extension with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zach Kleiman. Per team policy, terms of the extension are not disclosed publicly.

“Zach has proven to be a strong cultural leader in this organization, consistently demonstrating high-integrity, hard-work, humility and a drive for continuous improvement,” said controlling owner Robert Pera. “We have confidence in our strategy and believe it will result in an elite organization over the long-term.”