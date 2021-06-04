Official release
Memphis Grizzlies extend contract of Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zach Kleiman
Kleiman was elevated into the lead front office role during April 2019 shakeup.
Official release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the franchise has entered into a long-term extension with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zach Kleiman. Per team policy, terms of the extension are not disclosed publicly.
“Zach has proven to be a strong cultural leader in this organization, consistently demonstrating high-integrity, hard-work, humility and a drive for continuous improvement,” said controlling owner Robert Pera. “We have confidence in our strategy and believe it will result in an elite organization over the long-term.”
PRESS RELEASE: The @memgrizz today announced the franchise has entered into a long-term extension with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zach Kleiman. pic.twitter.com/9V7HrxZA9X
— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) June 4, 2021