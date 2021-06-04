2021 Playoffs: West First Round Jazz vs. Grizzlies

MRI reveals mild hamstring strain for Jazz's Mike Conley

Utah's All-Star guard exited early from Game 5 vs. Memphis with right hamstring soreness.

From NBA.com News Services

Mike Conley is nursing a hamstring injury suffered in the first round vs. Memphis.

The Utah Jazz made short work of the Memphis Grizzlies in their first-round series, winning in five games — an effort bolstered by erstwhile Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, who averaged 17.4 points and 8.6 assists (shooting 54.8% from 3-point range and 46.7% overall).

But Conley exited early in Game 5 with of right hamstring soreness, and a Thursday MRI revealed he’d suffered a “mild” hamstring strain. The Jazz announced he’d be re-evaluated prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, which is currently to be determined pending the results of the LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup.

Conley played in 51 of Utah’s 72 games this season, missing time due to either right hamstring soreness or the injury management associated with it. He missed nine straight games late in the season because of it, but returned for the last two games of 2020-21 and played in every playoff game.

Per Sarah Todd of the Deseret NewsConley did not sound too concerned after Game 5 about the hamstring injury keeping him from playing in the semifinals.

“It’s playoffs so my mindset is I’ll be ready to play,” Conley said, per the newspaper. “We’re gonna just see what happens in next few days and be smart about how we approach it going into this next series.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

