MRI reveals mild hamstring strain for Jazz's Mike Conley

The Utah Jazz made short work of the Memphis Grizzlies in their first-round series, winning in five games — an effort bolstered by erstwhile Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, who averaged 17.4 points and 8.6 assists (shooting 54.8% from 3-point range and 46.7% overall).

But Conley exited early in Game 5 with of right hamstring soreness, and a Thursday MRI revealed he’d suffered a “mild” hamstring strain. The Jazz announced he’d be re-evaluated prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, which is currently to be determined pending the results of the LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup.

Conley played in 51 of Utah’s 72 games this season, missing time due to either right hamstring soreness or the injury management associated with it. He missed nine straight games late in the season because of it, but returned for the last two games of 2020-21 and played in every playoff game.