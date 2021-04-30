Top Stories

Malcolm Brogdon exits Nets-Pacers with sore right hamstring

Indiana's starting guard was limited to just 12 minutes in the 130-113 loss.

From NBA.com Staff

Malcolm Brogdon suffered a right hamstring injury on Thursday vs. the Nets.

Indiana’s late-season game against the Brooklyn Nets was forced to conclude without its starting point guard on Thursday. Malcolm Brogdon exited the game due to a sore right hamstring that limited for the former Kia Rookie of the Year to just one point in 12 minutes of action. The Nets went on to win, 130-113, behind a 42-point effort from Kevin Durant.

A fifth-year veteran, Brogdon is averaging a career-high 21.5 points while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range in his second season with the Pacers. Indiana, however, entered Thursday’s contest three games under .500 and in ninth place in the Eastern Confernece.

