Power Rankings, Week 19: Clippers climb to No. 1 with 3 weeks left in regular season

NBA Power Rankings, Week 19

There are three weeks to go in the regular season, with all but three teams having hit the 60-game mark last week. We can almost taste the playoffs and while we still await the returns of James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Donovan Mitchell to the league’s title contenders, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant are back on the floor. LaMelo Ball is also on his way back for the 7:10 p.m. ET League Pass crowd.

Of course, it remains as difficult as ever to determine a title favorite, or just a team to put at the top of this week’s Power Rankings. For now, it’s the LA Clippers, who are without one of their two stars, but are still taking care of business. And with the Clippers playing two big games (against Phoenix and Denver) this week, who knows what next week’s rankings will bring.

Note: For the seven teams that are at least five games out of Play-In position (the bottom three in the East and the bottom four in the West), it’s time to start recapping the season. This week’s notes for those teams will be focused on their offense, and we’ll dig into their defense next week.

Make It Last Forever: Dallas (3-0) — The Mavs spoiled Anthony Davis’ return to the Lakers’ lineup and climbed into a top-six spot in the West.

Something Just Ain't Right: Portland (0-4) — The team that lost that spot to the Mavs is in a rough spot with more tough games ahead.

East vs. West

Schedule strength through Week 18

Toughest: 1. Minnesota, 2. Dallas, 3. Philadelphia

1. Minnesota, 2. Dallas, 3. Philadelphia Easiest: 1. San Antonio, 2. Phoenix, 3. New York

1. San Antonio, 2. Phoenix, 3. New York Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Dallas, New York (+4); Brooklyn, Golden State (+2)

Dallas, New York (+4); Brooklyn, Golden State (+2) Free falls of the week: Boston (-5); L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia, Portland (-3)

Week 19 Team to Watch

Phoenix — The Suns have been on a tough trek through the East that they’re wrap up in New York on Monday. But things don’t get easier when they return home. They’ll play two huge games on Wednesday and Friday, hosting the Clippers and Jazz with a chance to move up or down in the standings. They’ll finish the week with Chris Paul’s return to Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Previous Power Rankings

Stats Key

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)

OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)

DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)

NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

The league has averaged 99.7 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 111.5 points scored per 100 possessions this season.

