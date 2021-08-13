Las Vegas Summer League: Tyrese Maxey's big game lifts 76ers over Hawks in OT

• 76ers 96, Hawks 88 (OT): Box score | Game details

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 31 points to lead the 76ers to a 96-88 win over the Hawks in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

The Hawks got out to a strong start with a 23-14 lead after one quarter and stayed on top throughout the second, but the Sixers cut it to an eight-point game by halftime. The Hawks maintained an eight-point lead mid-way through the third, but the Sixers closed the quarter on a 14-6 run to tie it up heading into the final quarter.

After trading buckets down the stretch, a Sharife Cooper jumper with seven seconds left sent the game to overtime. The 76ers took total control in the extra period, outscoring the Hawks 10-2 to run away with the win.

Maxey added six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal to his 31 points. Only two other players scored in double digits for the Sixers, as Isaiah Joe tallied 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal, while Paul Reed totaled 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Cooper led the Hawks with 21 points and 12 assists, in 33 minutes. Skylar Mays followed up with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, while rookie Jalen Johnson tallied his third consecutive double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block.