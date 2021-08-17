Las Vegas Summer League: Jaden Springer scores 21 in narrow 76ers win over Jazz

• 76ers 103, Jazz 98: Box score | Game details

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Utah Jazz 103-98 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday.

There were 12 ties and nine lead changes in this close-fought battle, with neither team grabbing a double-digit lead until the final minutes. That was Philadelphia, riding a 26-20 third quarter to their victory. That quarter allowed Philly to hold the lead for the final 16 minutes of play, getting their lead up to 12 points with less than three minutes remaining. The Sixers won the turnover battle 19-11, which led to them outscoring the Jazz in points off of turnovers 27-11. In addition, Philadelphia outscored Utah in the paint 54-40.

Jarell Martin led the Jazz with 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Dakota Mathias amassed 22 points and five boards. MaCio Teague totaled 17 points, four rebounds and 12 assists, while Matt Mooney led the bench with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Jaden Springer led the Sixers with 21 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Aaron Henry accrued 17 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Paul Reed provided 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Frank Mason had 15 points, four rebounds and five assists as well.