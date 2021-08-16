2021 Summer League Standouts, Day 11

A look at top performers from Las Vegas on Day 11 of Summer League:

Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers

While it came in a losing effort, no player had a more impressive day than the 76ers’ Paul Reed, who posted a monster stat line in Philadelphia’s 99-96 overtime loss to Minnesota.

In 34 minutes, Reed tallied 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks.

🏀 27 PTS, 20 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL, 4 BLK 🏀 Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) put on an #NBASummer showcase for the @sixers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7YcGCVjYTr — NBA (@NBA) August 16, 2021

He hit 11 of his 17 field goal attempts and went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and 3-for-3 at the free throw line. It was an overall balanced effort from the DePaul product, who scored eight points in each of the first two quarters, five points in the third and six in the fourth. He was coming off of a 14-point, 10-board double-double in Saturday’s loss to Boston.

The 58th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Reed saw action in 26 games for the 76ers as a rookie last season. In the five games in which he played double-digit minutes, Reed averaged 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks.

The 6-foot-8 forward also appeared in 15 games for the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, posting impressive averages of 22.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocks. Reed was named both the 2021 G League MVP and Rookie of the Year in addition to being named to the G League All-Defensive First Team.

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

The 27th pick has been an absolute stud in Summer League play and Sunday’s 104-100 victory over the Spurs was no different. Thomas erupted for 36 points, shooting 11-for-25 overall with 3-for-6 from long range and was perfect from the free-throw line (11-for-11).

Thomas’ 36 is the most points scored in a Las Vegas Summer League since 2018.

Cameron Thomas dropped the most points in a Vegas Summer League game since 2018 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cw7ATrJ6sp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2021

This is the second 30+ point game for Thomas, who dropped 31 in the Nets’ 84-81 double-overtime victory against the Wizards on Thursday.

Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans

A big-time performance by the first-round pick helped the Pelicans survive 80-79 in an overtime battle against the Warriors on Sunday. Murphy scored a game-high 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including knocking down four of the Pelicans’ seven 3-pointers.

New Orleans’ rookie demonstrated his ability on both ends of the floor Sunday, coming up with big-time steals and transition 3s for the Pelicans. Murphy added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks to his game total to help the Pelicans improve to 4-0 in Summer League play.

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

The former first-round pick put up a solid performance in the Magic’s 89-76 win over the Rockets on Sunday. Anthony scored 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. The 21-year-old guard looked impressive on the defensive end as well, grabbing seven boards and two big blocks in the victory.

Jaylen Nowell, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves remain perfect in Las Vegas behind the play of Jaylen Nowell. The third-year guard showed off on Sunday, dropping 26 points in the Wolves 99-96 overtime win against the Sixers. Nowell shot 8-for-16 from the field, including 3-for-7 from long range and was nearly perfect from the line (7-for-8).

The guard out of Washington added seven rebounds along with two assists to his nightly total.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

After a shaky start to Summer League, the 15th overall pick showed much improvement in the Wizards’ 93-83 victory over the Bucks. Kispert scored a team-high 18 points, shooting 7-for-12 overall while knocking down four 3-pointers (4-for-7).

The 6-foot-7 forward out of Gonzaga added three rebounds along with two blocks to his total, helping the Wizards secure their first win in the MGM Resorts Summer League.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

The Bulls fell to the Grizzlies 96-91 on Sunday night but rookie Ayo Dosunmu had one of his best performances of Summer League play.

Chicago’s second-round pick poured in a game-high 26 points, shooting an impressive 11-for-21 from the field and added seven boards, three assists and one steal his tally.

* * *

Information from RotoWire.com was used in this report.