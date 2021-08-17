Las Vegas Summer League: Grimes leads Knicks past Hawks

Quentin Grimes scored a game-high 26 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 104-85 win against the Atlanta Hawks in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday.

The Knicks broke open the game with a 26-15 second quarter, never relinquishing the lead in the second half and leading by as many as 24 points. New York’s starters dominated, outscoring Atlanta’s starters 69-38. The Knicks shot 45% from 3-point range while holding the Hawks to 31% from long range.

Grimes added six rebounds and three assists. Immanuel Quickley went just 3-for-18 from the field but finished with 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Miles McBride led the bench with 19 points and four assists. Jericho Sims had six points and a team-high 13 rebounds, while Obi Toppin totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell was the only Hawks starter in double figures, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Javin DeLaurier led the bench with 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Justin Jaworski also came off the bench to drop 16 points.