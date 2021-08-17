Las Vegas Summer League: Buchanan leads Grizzlies past Clippers

• Grizzlies 104, Clippers 95: Box score | Game details

Shaq Buchanan scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 104-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a great start with an 11-point lead after one quarter. They continued the dominance in the second and pushed their lead to 21 by halftime. The Clippers came alive in the third and managed to shave the deficit down to 14 heading into the final frame. They kept pressing and cut it to nine early in the fourth, but the Grizzlies stood their ground the rest of the way to close out the win.

Sam Merrill also came up large for the Grizzlies with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block, while Olivier Sarr logged 18 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a block.

Brandon Boston Jr. led the way for the Clippers with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Amir Coffey added 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Jason Preston chipped in 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and a block.