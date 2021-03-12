Patrick Beverley (knee) leaves game vs. Warriors

The LA Clippers lost starting point guard Patrick Beverley late in the first quarter of Thursday’s 130-104 win vs. Golden State, ruling him out with right knee soreness. Beverley had logged three points and a block through 10 minutes before exiting after picking up a technical foul with 1:14 remaining in the quarter.

Clippers have ruled Patrick Beverley out with right knee soreness. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 12, 2021

It’s been an ongoing issue for the veteran guard, who had a similarly abbreviated outing on Jan. 24, one that preceded an extended rest.

Remember, Patrick Beverley played 13 minutes on Jan. 24 vs. OKC before being pulled for right knee soreness. He missed the next 16 days (8 games) before returning and looking awesome in stretches. Again, hopefully it's not the same situation. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 12, 2021

Reggie Jackson opened the second half at point guard for the Clippers.