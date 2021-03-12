Top Stories

Patrick Beverley (knee) leaves game vs. Warriors

The veteran point guard has dealt with right knee soreness several times this season.

From NBA.com Staff

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley takes hard contact, then argues his way into a tech before exiting Thursday's game.

The LA Clippers lost starting point guard Patrick Beverley late in the first quarter of Thursday’s 130-104 win vs. Golden State, ruling him out with right knee soreness. Beverley had logged three points and a block through 10 minutes before exiting after picking up a technical foul with 1:14 remaining in the quarter.

It’s been an ongoing issue for the veteran guard, who had a similarly abbreviated outing on Jan. 24, one that preceded an extended rest.

Reggie Jackson opened the second half at point guard for the Clippers.

