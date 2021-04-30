Kevin Porter Jr. becomes youngest to amass at least 50 points, 10 assists

Houston’s franchise-altering season hit a high note on Thursday in a 143-136 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, with Kevin Porter Jr. making history along the way.

”After I saw the third 3 go down, I knew it was going to be a special night,” Porter said. ”It was all up to me. I just stayed aggressive, and it was a good night.”

The 20-year-old guard erupted for 50 points and 11 assists, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to reach the 50-point, 10-assist mark. The previous youngest player to do so was LeBron James, who achieved the feat at 23 years old.

KPJ, the youngest player to score 50 in a Rockets uniform. pic.twitter.com/zifnXswTbD — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 30, 2021

Porter said it was his first 50-point game since he was in fourth grade. He went 9 of 15 from 3-point range.

A former first-round pick who also played in the NBA G League, Porter did his damage from everywhere, shooting 16-for-26 from the field and 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. He is just the fourth player in NBA history to reach the 50-point plateau before turning 21 years old, joining James, Devin Booker and Brandon Jennings.

What a night for KPJ! pic.twitter.com/RLyHnx1qcf — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 30, 2021

Porter Jr. has emerged as a promising prospect for the rebuilding Rockets, who traded former Kia MVP James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season. Porter is averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds over 22 games with Houston this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.