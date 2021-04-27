Rockets' John Wall (hamstring) likely done for season

John Wall’s first season with the Houston Rockets is likely finished because of a right hamstring injury, the team announced Monday. Wall was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain by the team, an injury he suffered against the LA Clippers on April 23.

.@memorialhermann Injury Update: Rockets GM Rafael Stone announced that following an MRI today, Dr. Steven Flores of Memorial Hermann has diagnosed guard John Wall with a right hamstring strain. Wall will likely miss the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/xIZsiiHiyX — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 27, 2021

Wall played in 40 games for the Rockets, averaging 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1. steals per game while shooting 40.4% overall and 31.7% on 3-pointers. He missed Houston’s first two games due to health and safety protocols and missed time throughout the season due to right knee soreness (Jan. 14-22), a bruised left knee (March 11-17) and swelling in his right knee (March 31-April 5).

He did not play in Houston’s loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, a 129-116 loss that was Houston’s fourth in a row and eighth in its last nine games. Wall entered the season having not played since Dec. 26, 2018, missing the last two seasons with injuries to his left Achilles tendon, left knee and left heel.

Almost 11 months before his last NBA game, Wall underwent a clean-up procedure on his left knee. Then, three days after his Dec. 26, 2018 outing, Wall visited with a specialist regarding recurring pain in his left heel. Ultimately, Wall opted for surgery to alleviate that discomfort. Weeks later, Wall would suffer another setback when rupturing his left Achilles tendon after a slip and fall at home.

Wall said before the season he felt 100% healthy since March, and even played in scrimmages with the Washington Wizard’s G-League affiliate before the franchise traded him to Houston on Dec. 2 for Russell Westbrook and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round draft pick.

The Rockets have the NBA’s worst record at 15-46 and are in the midst of a rebuild after trading superstar and former Kia MVP James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in mid-January.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.