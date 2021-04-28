Top Stories

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. fined $50K

Porter Jr. has been fined for violating the league's Health and Safety Protocols.

NEW YORK – Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been fined $50,000 for violating the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, which among other things prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Porter Jr. violated these rules when he attended a club in Miami on April 19.

