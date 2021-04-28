Top Stories
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. fined $50K
Porter Jr. has been fined for violating the league's Health and Safety Protocols.
Official release
NEW YORK – Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been fined $50,000 for violating the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, which among other things prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.
Porter Jr. violated these rules when he attended a club in Miami on April 19.