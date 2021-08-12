JR Smith is going back to college and intends to play golf

Sixteen-year NBA veteran JR Smith is going back to college and wants to play golf, according to multiple reports. Smith, who is 35, has enrolled at North Carolina A&T, a historically Black university, and intends to join the men’s golf team, if the NCAA approves.

College signing day for @TheRealJRSmith. 🧢 The two-time @NBA champ is enrolling @NCATAggies with his sights set on the golf team. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 11, 2021

The NCAA rules state “an individual shall not be eligible for intercollegiate athletics in a sport if the individual ever competed on a professional team in that sport.”

But Smith, who never attended college and went straight from high school to the NBA in 2004 prior to the League implementing the ‘one-and-done’ rule in 2005, has yet to compete at the collegiate level. The NCAA ruling does not ban a former pro athlete like Smith from playing in a different sport.

The former Sixth Man of the Year has petitioned the NCAA to be eligible to play but it is not clear on how long that process will take.