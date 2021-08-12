Top Stories

JR Smith is going back to college and intends to play golf

The 16-year NBA veteran has enrolled at North Carolina A&T and will join the men's golf team, if the NCAA approves.

From NBA.com Staff

Two-time NBA Champion JR Smith has enrolled at North Carolina A&T and wants to join the men’s golf team.

Sixteen-year NBA veteran JR Smith is going back to college and wants to play golf, according to multiple reports. Smith, who is 35,  has enrolled at North Carolina A&T, a historically Black university, and intends to join the men’s golf team, if the NCAA approves.

The NCAA rules state “an individual shall not be eligible for intercollegiate athletics in a sport if the individual ever competed on a professional team in that sport.”

But Smith, who never attended college and went straight from high school to the NBA in 2004 prior to the League implementing the ‘one-and-done’ rule in 2005, has yet to compete at the collegiate level. The NCAA ruling does not ban a former pro athlete like Smith from playing in a different sport.

The former Sixth Man of the Year has petitioned the NCAA to be eligible to play but it is not clear on how long that process will take.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.