NBA 75th Anniversary Season

NBA unveils diamond embellishments for NBA 75 jerseys

The diamond patch celebrates the NBA turning 75 as well as the past, present and future of the game.

From NBA.com Staff

As part of the celebration of NBA 75, all 2021-22 on-court Association, Icon, Statement and City Edition uniforms will feature diamond NBA logo embellishments on the back neck of the jersey and diamond Nike logo embellishments on the left chest of the jersey.

The diamond embellishments are a nod to 75 years of the NBA being representative of the NBA’s diamond anniversary and the larger celebration of the past, present, and future of the league. Diamond Icon Edition Swingman Jerseys across all 30 NBA teams will be available at NBAStore.com and other participating retailers in October 2021.

