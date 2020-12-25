Top Stories

Heat's Jimmy Butler (ankle) exits game vs. Pelicans, does not return

Butler did not come out of the locker room for the second half.

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for the remainder of the Christmas Day matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced.

The five-time All-Star is dealing with right ankle stiffness.

Butler entered the contest as a game-time decision after rolling his ankle during Wednesday’s loss to the Magic. He played 16 minutes in the first half, registering two points, five rebounds and four assists before exiting the game.

Andre Iguodala started the second half in Butler’s place.

