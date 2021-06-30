Jerry Colangelo: LeBron James' time with Team USA likely 'over'

LeBron James is one of the most decorated players in basketball history, amassing MVPs, Finals MVPs, All-NBA honors and more during his playing career. The 36-year-old has also won a pair of gold medals in his career as part of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

However, the chances of James adding more time with Team USA to his resume seems unlikely. USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo recently said on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin Show that he feels James’ time with the U.S. team is likely finished because of his age.

“I think his time is over.”@usabasketball’s Managing Director Jerry Colangelo says that we’ve likely seen the end of Olympic LeBron. (📍@MyStraightTalk) pic.twitter.com/6Hn5xGS4Mv — Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) June 30, 2021

“You know, Father Time takes its toll,” Colangelo said of James. “… If you’re a human being, your body is built to go so long depending on what your sport is, and then it’s a downhill situation. LeBron made choices these last couple of Olympics not to participate because he’s got a lot of things going on in his life. So he put in his time, he made a contribution that is appreciated, but I think his time is over.”

James has opted out of the last two Olympic cycles and last played for Team USA in the 2012 Olympics, when the U.S. defeated Spain to capture the gold medal. That marked James’ second career Olympic gold, with the first coming in 2008 as a part of the “Redeem Team.”

Overall, James has played in 68 international games for Team USA as he first joined the team in 2004. That squad was upset in the semifinals by Argentina and wound up with the bronze medal. James was among the 57 finalists named in March for the 2021 U.S. Men’s National Team but he is not taking part in the 2021 Olympics. The 12-man roster will be led by Kevin Durant and features a host of new faces.