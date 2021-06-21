Lakers-inspired office comedy series to appear on Netflix

The Los Angeles Lakers and “The Office” will soon have a thread that binds them.

Deadline reports that Netflix has ordered a 10-episode, half-hour comedy series on the various dynamics between the team owners and front office, writes Nellie Andreeva of Deadline. The project is being led by Mindy Kaling, a former star and executive producer of “The Office.” Additionally, “Modern Family” writer and producer Elaine Ko will serve as showrunner and executive producer with Kaling and Lakers president and governor Jeanie Buss.

Per Deadline, the untitled series is written by Ko and is “inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports: the Los Angeles Lakers.” The workplace comedy follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates team ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side.

Buss will serve with Ko and Kaling as an executive producer of the series, but she is not the only Lakers connection to it. Linda Rambis — the wife of former Lakers coach and player Kurt Rambis — is also an executive producer. She is the executive director of the Lakers and has worked for the franchise since 1979.

Jordan Rambis, one of Kurt and Linda’s adult children, is a producer on the series and is an entertainment, video game and esports entrepreneur per Deadline.

This is the third Lakers-themed series that will be out soon. Hulu announced an untitled docuseries in May on the Lakers’ franchise — which Buss is also a part of — that will detail the last four decades of the team. HBO will have a 1980s Lakers drama series based on Jeff Pearlman’s book, “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s,” that has already cast John C. Reilly, Sally Field, Adrien Brody and more. Air dates for the Hulu series and the HBO series have yet to be announced.