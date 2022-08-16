Top Stories

Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA, NBPA after 1-year drug ban

No. 59 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft last played for the Raptors on a two-way contract in 2020-21.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Harris application to be reinstated as an NBA player has been approved by the league and the National Basketball Players Association.

The league announced that decision Tuesday. Harris was dismissed from the league on July 1, 2021, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA AntiDrug Program.

As a firstyear player at the time, he was eligible to reapply after a year.

Harris averaged 7.4 points and 13.2 minutes in 13 games during the 202021 season for Toronto on a twoway contract. He also played seven regularseason games and two playoff games for Raptors 905 in the G League.

Toronto drafted Harris with the 59th pick in 2020. He spent his first two college seasons at Louisiana Tech and averaged 21.7 points for Nevada in 201920.

