NBA to announce 2022-23 schedule on Aug. 17

The NBA announced today it will reveal the complete 2022-23 league schedule, including national TV games, on Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. ET.

In addition, the NBA also announced no games will be played on Nov. 8, which is Election Day in the United States. Per the NBA, the decision “came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections.”

Additionally, over the next few months, NBA teams will distribute information on their state’s voting process and voter registration deadlines. On Nov. 7, the league will use games played to “amplify the work of each team to promote civic engagement in their respective markets and share important voting resources from our partners,” the NBA said in a release.