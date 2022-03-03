Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder named NBA Coaches of the Month for February

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for February.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/wvTRywVpVZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 3, 2022

Udoka guided the Celtics to an NBA-best 9-2 mark in February to earn the first Coach of the Month honors of his career. Snyder powered Utah to an 8-1 mark in February to mark the third Coach of the Month honors of his career and his first since February of 2021.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡! Coach Snyder has been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month. We went 8-1 in February 🗓#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Z1fyKgq9eY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 3, 2022

Other Nominees

West: Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies), Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks) and Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns)

East: J.B. Bickerstaff (Cleveland Cavaliers), Nick Nurse (Toronto Raptors) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat)