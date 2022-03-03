Top Stories

Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder named NBA Coaches of the Month for February

The Boston and Utah coaches take home the honors for February.

From NBA.com Staff

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for February.

Udoka guided the Celtics to an NBA-best 9-2 mark in February to earn the first Coach of the Month honors of his career. Snyder powered Utah to an 8-1 mark in February to mark the third Coach of the Month honors of his career and his first since February of 2021.

Other Nominees

West: Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies), Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks) and Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns)

East: J.B. Bickerstaff (Cleveland Cavaliers), Nick Nurse (Toronto Raptors) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat)

