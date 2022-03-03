DeMar DeRozan, Luka Doncic named NBA Players of the Month for February

Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan and Dallas Mavericks forward/guard Luka Doncic have been named the NBA Players of the Month for the month of February.

Check out their highlights from the past month of action.

DeMar DeRozan | Chicago Bulls

Chicago’s veteran All-Star guard added to his outstanding 2021-22 season with a monstrous February run. He led the Bulls to an 8-5 mark while running wild all month long. He was third in the NBA that month in scoring (34.2 points per game), shot 55.3% overall, 43.2% on 3-pointers and added 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He scored 30 or more points in 10 straight games — one shy of tying Michael Jordan’s record in Chicago — in February. In a showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 6, DeRozan had a season-high 45 points and logged nine rebounds and seven assists in a 119-108 loss. The Bulls (39-23) are currently the 2nd seed in the East standings.

Luka Doncic | Dallas Mavericks

Dallas’ standout playmaker and All-Star ran wild in February to help Dallas amass a 7-3 month thanks largely to his performances. Overall, Doncic had his best month of the 2021-22 season, averaging 34.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 8.8 apg — ranking second, 18th and seventh, respectively, in those categories in February. He had a career-best 51 points in a 112-105 win against the LA Clippers on Feb. 10, but he wasn’t done there. Three days later, Doncic finished with 45 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in a 99-97 loss to the Clippers. Overall, he scored 30 or more points in seven of Dallas’ 10 February games. The Mavs (37-25) are currently the 5th seed in the West standings.

Other Nominees

West: Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

East: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers), Wendell Carter Jr. (Orlando Magic), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)