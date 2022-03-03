Top Stories

DeMar DeRozan, Luka Doncic named NBA Players of the Month for February

The standout swingmen take home the honors for the month of February.

From NBA.com Staff

Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan and Dallas Mavericks forward/guard Luka Doncic have been named the NBA Players of the Month for the month of February.

Check out their highlights from the past month of action.

DeMar DeRozan | Chicago Bulls

In 13 February games, DeMar DeRozan put up 34.2 points per game along with 6.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

Chicago’s veteran All-Star guard added to his outstanding 2021-22 season with a monstrous February run. He led the Bulls to an 8-5 mark while running wild all month long. He was third in the NBA that month in scoring (34.2 points per game), shot 55.3% overall, 43.2% on 3-pointers and added 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He scored 30 or more points in 10 straight games — one shy of tying Michael Jordan’s record in Chicago — in February. In a showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 6, DeRozan had a season-high 45 points and logged nine rebounds and seven assists in a 119-108 loss. The Bulls (39-23) are currently the 2nd seed in the East standings.

> Season stats | Video box scores

Luka Doncic | Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic was named Kia Western Conference Player of the Month for February.

Dallas’ standout playmaker and All-Star ran wild in February to help Dallas amass a 7-3 month thanks largely to his performances. Overall, Doncic had his best month of the 2021-22 season, averaging 34.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 8.8 apg — ranking second, 18th and seventh, respectively, in those categories in February. He had a career-best 51 points in a 112-105 win against the LA Clippers on Feb. 10, but he wasn’t done there. Three days later, Doncic finished with 45 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in a 99-97 loss to the Clippers. Overall, he scored 30 or more points in seven of Dallas’ 10 February games. The Mavs (37-25) are currently the 5th seed in the West standings.

> Season stats | Video box scores

Other Nominees

West: Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

East: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers), Wendell Carter Jr. (Orlando Magic), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

