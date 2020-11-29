Report: Nicolas Batum to sign with Clippers after release by Hornets

As expected, the Charlotte Hornets have waived forward Nicolas Batum to free up salary cap room for the reportedly imminent signing of former All-Star Gordon Hayward. The Hornets also waived forward Ray Spalding, who had signed a two-way contract in January.

The moves are part of the plan to create salary cap space for Hayward’s reported $120 million deal over four years.

Batum, two weeks from his 32nd birthday, reportedly will sign with the L.A. Clippers after he clears waivers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Batum appeared in 22 games with the Hornets during the 2019-20 season, averaging 3.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. The 25th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Batum has appeared in 789 career games (714 starts), averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over twelve NBA seasons.

Batum has played fives seasons for Charlotte after seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.