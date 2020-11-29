Hornets Waive Ray Spalding

November 29, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived forward Ray Spalding. Spalding originally signed a two-way contract with the Hornets on January 15, 2020.

Spalding appeared in 16 games (six starts) for the Greensboro Swarm in the 2019-20 NBA G League season averaging 12.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game. Spalding was originally drafted with the 56th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Spalding was traded on draft night to the Dallas Mavericks and has spent time with the Mavericks and Suns prior to joining the Hornets.