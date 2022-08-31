New Uniforms: 2022-23

Heat unveil Classic Edition uniforms for 2022-23 season

Miami is going back to its original home unis with a commemorative “35th Anniversary” edition.

From NBA.com Staff

The Heat are going back to their early days with the return of their original home unis.

The Miami Heat have revealed their latest Classic Edition uniforms, bringing back their first-ever white jerseys for the 2022-23 season.

The uniform will be a tribute to the franchise’s 35 years of existence.

The Heat will wear the uniforms during select games this season.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.