Heat unveil Classic Edition uniforms for 2022-23 season

The Miami Heat have revealed their latest Classic Edition uniforms, bringing back their first-ever white jerseys for the 2022-23 season.

The uniform will be a tribute to the franchise’s 35 years of existence.

Debuted in 1988. Returning in 2023. Our Classic jersey is back for the 35th season of HEAT Basketball. pic.twitter.com/BOXAOGOfR1 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 31, 2022

A closer look at a Classic fit. pic.twitter.com/nzG2XRonWV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 31, 2022

The Heat will wear the uniforms during select games this season.