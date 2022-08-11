New Uniforms: 2022-23

Wizards unveil Classic Edition uniforms for 2022-23 season

The white, blue and bronze uniforms pay homage to the team's 25th season as the Washington Wizards.

From NBA.com Staff

Bradley Beal models the Wizards’ new Classic Edition unis for 2022-23.

The Washington Wizards came be in 1997 as the team rebranded itself from its Washington Bullets moniker. In the 2022-23 season, the team is making a point to celebrate 25 years of being known as the Wizards.

The Wizards unveiled their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniforms, which pay homage to the team’s white, blue and bronze color scheme that it debuted in the 1997-98 season. In addition, the blue-and-bronze colorway will be used throughout the arena on game nights.

Per the team: “To honor their history, the team will celebrate the foundational years of the Wizards’ brand and connect fans to the most significant players, moments, and themes of the last 25 years. Fans will get to learn more about the team’s last 25 years through video features, articles, and podcasts, all of which can be found on the Wizards website and social channels.

On select game nights throughout the season, the in-arena fan experience will be taken over by 25th  anniversary-themed programming. Highlights will include “Get to Know Your Wizards” feature interviews centered on select alumni from the last 25 years, throwback theme nights, games and prizes that utilize some of the most iconic music and imagery of the late 90s, early 2000s and much more.”

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.