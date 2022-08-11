Wizards unveil Classic Edition uniforms for 2022-23 season

The Washington Wizards came be in 1997 as the team rebranded itself from its Washington Bullets moniker. In the 2022-23 season, the team is making a point to celebrate 25 years of being known as the Wizards.

The Wizards unveiled their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniforms, which pay homage to the team’s white, blue and bronze color scheme that it debuted in the 1997-98 season. In addition, the blue-and-bronze colorway will be used throughout the arena on game nights.

Per the team: “To honor their history, the team will celebrate the foundational years of the Wizards’ brand and connect fans to the most significant players, moments, and themes of the last 25 years. Fans will get to learn more about the team’s last 25 years through video features, articles, and podcasts, all of which can be found on the Wizards website and social channels.

On select game nights throughout the season, the in-arena fan experience will be taken over by 25th anniversary-themed programming. Highlights will include “Get to Know Your Wizards” feature interviews centered on select alumni from the last 25 years, throwback theme nights, games and prizes that utilize some of the most iconic music and imagery of the late 90s, early 2000s and much more.”

𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬. 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝. 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜. Our Classic Edition court returns to @CapitalOneArena this fall. pic.twitter.com/OoUQMB28qe — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 11, 2022