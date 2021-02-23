Gordon Hayward exits game after re-aggravating right hand injury

Charlotte’s 132-110 loss to Utah on Monday night included an injury to one of its most important players. First-year Hornets swingman Gordon Hayward was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter after re-aggravating a right hand injury.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets F Gordon Hayward left the game in the 4Q after re-aggravating a previous right hand injury, he will not return to tonight’s game #AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 23, 2021

Hayward, whom the Hornets (14-16) acquired via sign-and-trade with Boston during the offseason, is averaging 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field. His best individual season in years coincides with Charlotte’s resurgence as a potential playoff team in the Eastern Conference.