Gordon Hayward exits game after re-aggravating right hand injury

From NBA.com Staff

Hayward leads the Hornets in scoring at 21.9 points per game.

Charlotte’s 132-110 loss to Utah on Monday night included an injury to one of its most important players. First-year Hornets swingman Gordon Hayward was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter after re-aggravating a right hand injury.

Hayward, whom the Hornets (14-16) acquired via sign-and-trade with Boston during the offseason, is averaging 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field. His best individual season in years coincides with Charlotte’s resurgence as a potential playoff team in the Eastern Conference.

