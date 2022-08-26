FIBA Roundup: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo deliver in superstar duel

Round 2 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers continued on Thursday, with the Americas, Asian and European regions all in action.

Some noteworthy NBA names suiting up for their respective countries include: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Luka Doncic (Slovenia) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada).

The most anticipated matchup of the day saw the former and current back-to-back Kia MVPs square off in an overtime thriller, with Bucks forward Giannis and Nuggets center Jokic accounting for 69 points in Serbia’s 100-94 overtime victory.

Here are the standout performances from Thursday:

Serbia 100, Greece 94 (OT)

Jokic finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists to boost Serbia past Greece in overtime, 100-94. Serbia was able to withstand a strong performance from Antetokounmpo, who erupted for a record-setting 40 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Serbia has a Sunday matchup with Turkey next up on its schedule. Greece will also play again on Sunday, challenging Belgium.

Slovenia 104, Estonia 83

Slovenia cruised to victory behind Mavs star Luka Doncic’s near triple-double (25 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists). Bulls guard Goran Dragic chipped in with 19 points and six assists. Slovenia’s next game is against Germany on Sunday.

Finland 79, Israel 73

Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen poured in a game-high 28 points to help Finland edge Israel. He also added nine rebounds and was the only player on his squad to reach the 20-point mark. Markkanen and Finland will be in action again on Sunday vs. Estonia.

Latvia 111, Turkey 85

Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis and Mavs’ forward Davis Bertans combined for 39 points in Latvia’s blowout of Turkey. Porzingis led the way with a double-double (22 points, 14 rebounds) along with six blocks, and 15 of Bertans’ 17 points came from 3-point range. Next up for Latvia is a matchup with Great Britain on Sunday.

Germany 67, Sweden 50

Magic swingman Franz Wagner and Rockets guard Dennis Schroder were Germany’s two leading scorers on Thursday, pitching in 16 and 12 points, respectively. Germany will be back in action on Sunday against Luka Doncic and Slovenia.

Lebanon 85, Philippines 81

Jordan Clarkson’s game-high 27 points weren’t enough to lift the Philippines to a victory, as they fell to Lebanon. The Jazz guard’s club will play again on Sunday vs. Saudi Arabia.

Venezuela 86, Bahamas 81

Hornets’ power forward Kai Jones came out on top with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Despite the top-notch performance, the Bahamas fell short. Buddy Hield played alongside Jones and added 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals. The Bahamas will face Argentina on Monday.

Dominican Republic 70, Panama 61

Pacers guard Chris Duarte scored 11 points in the Dominican Republic’s win against Panama. The team plays again on Monday in matchup with Venezuela.

United States 105, Uruguay 71

Former Hawks guard John Jenkins (22 points, 6-for-7 on 3-pointers) and NBA veteran Langston Galloway (18 points, three rebounds, four assists) led five players in double-figures as the U.S. routed Uruguay. Point guard and former NBA player David Stockton dished out a game-high nine assists. Team USA is back in action against Colombia on Monday.

Canada 99, Argentina 87

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (23 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks) was brilliant in leading an NBA-laden Canada roster to victory over Argentina. Kelly Olynyk chipped in 21 points (5-for-7 on 3-pointers, 11-for-13 on free throws) and seven rebounds for Team Canada, while former Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo racked up 17 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and a steal in defeat. Canada next faces Panama on Monday.