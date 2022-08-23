Which NBA players are playing in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers?

After taking more than a month-long break from FIBA, the action returns for the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers second round of play. The European region is set to tip things off this Wednesday with a six-game slate.

In this upcoming qualifying window, 39 NBA players will be participating, with some new additions including Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Mac McClung (Golden State Warriors). Other players like Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) will return after participating in the first round that took place late June through early July. The Americas region will also have the most NBA players available with 18 players, including a team-high four Indiana Pacers.

Here is the breakdown by region of NBA players on FIBA rosters.

Asian Region: August 25th – August 30th

Game Schedule – FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers – FIBA.basketball

Philippines: Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)

African Region: August 26th – August 28th

Game Schedule – FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers – FIBA.basketball

Angola: Bruno Fernando (Houston Rockets)

DR Congo: Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors)

Nigeria: Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings)

Uganda: Ishmail Wainright (Phoenix Suns)

European Region: August 24th – August 28th

Game Schedule – FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers – FIBA.basketball

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Luka Garza (Minnesota Timberwolves)

France: Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Evan Fournier (New York Knicks), Theo Maledon (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Finland: Lauri Markkanen (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Germany: Franz Wagner (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Greece: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Italy: Danilo Gallinari (Boston Celtics)

Israel: Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards)

Latvia: Kristaps Porzingis (Washington Wizards)

Lithuania: Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans)

Serbia: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Slovenia: Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Spain: Juancho Hernangomez (Toronto Raptors), Willy Hernangomez (New Orleans Pelicans)

Americas Region: August 25th – August 29th

Game Schedule – FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas Qualifiers – FIBA.basketball

Argentina: Leandro Bolmaro (Utah Jazz)

Bahamas: Kai Jones (Charlotte Hornets), Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers)

Brazil: DiDi Louzada (Portland Trail Blazers)

Canada: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Kelly Olynk (Detroit Pistons), Corey Joseph (Detroit Pistons), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), Oshae Brissett (Indiana Pacers), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Utah Jazz)

Dominican Republic: Al Horford (Boston Celtics), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers)

Mexico: Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors)

USA: Mac McClung (Golden State Warriors)

One of the big upcoming matchups in the European Qualifying round will be when reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic and his home country Serbia, take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Thursday, August 25th.

*Rosters can change up to 24 hours prior to games.