Luka Doncic lifts Slovenia on Day 4 of FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers | July 3

The final window of First Round games at the FIBA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers continued on Sunday, as several teams try to punch their ticket to the next stage. Here are some notable performances by NBA players from July 3:

Doncic does it all

Luka did a little bit of everything in Slovenia’s 84-81 win vs. Sweden, leading his club in scoring, rebounds and assists. The Mavs star erupted for 31 points, snagged 10 boards, dished out 6 helpers, and even tallied a pair of steals. Bulls guard Goran Dragic added 20 points of his own, with 9 of them coming from 3-point range.

Schroder scorches Poland

Poland couldn’t contain Dennis Schroder in its 93-83 loss to Germany. The Rockets guard went off for a sizzling 38 points, including 7 makes from beyond the arc. Schroder also recorded 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the win.

Metu shines against Uganda

Chimezie Metu turned in his best performance of the competition to date in Nigeria’s 91-72 win over Uganda. The Kings’ big man posted an efficient double-double with 25 points (10-14 FGs) and 10 rebounds. He also made an impact on the defensive end, charting 3 blocks to cap his all-around outing.

Ish Wainright also impressed for Uganda in a losing effort. The Suns forward followed up a 21-point performance vs. Cape Verde on Saturday by scoring 18 against Nigeria, along with 6 assists and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Bertans paces Latvia

Davis Bertans led the way in Latvia’s 93-60 rout of Slovakia with a game-high 23 points, 15 of which came from downtown. The Mavs forward added 4 rebounds and 3 assists as well.

Campazzo leads Argentina to victory

Facundo Campazzo ran the offense efficiently in Argentina’s 88-77 victory over Panama, delivering 19 points and 8 assists while also pulling his weight on the defensive end with 4 steals. The Nuggets guard also shot 3-for-5 from 3-point range in a comfortable 11-point win.

