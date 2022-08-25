FIBA Roundup: Gobert, Sabonis lead teams to victory at European qualifiers

The 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: Round 2 began on Wednesday with nearly a dozen NBA players in action, including three-time Kia Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. As the opening games continue into Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are notably expected to take the floor.

Below are highlights from some of the league’s best international players:

Ukraine vs. Italy

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari helped Italy overcome Ukraine, 97-89. He contributed 10 points on 50% shooting.

Hungary vs. Lithuania

Lithuania won the matchup, 88-78. Kings forward Domantas Sabonis tallied 17 points and four assists while shooting 70%. Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas also put up 17 points and eight rebounds for the victorious side.

Montenegro vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jusuf Nurkić put in solid effort in a 88-69 loss to Montenegro. The Trail Blazers center managed 13 points and 7 rebounds. France vs. Czech Republic Timberwolves’ center Rudy Gobert led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds as France defeated Czech Republic, 95-60. Knicks guard Evan Fournier chipped in seven points, and Thunder guard Theo Maledon added five points in eight minutes off the bench.

Spain vs. Iceland

Pelicans’ center Willy Hernangomez dropped 19 points on Iceland, adding eight rebounds a steal and two blocks while leading Spain to an 87-57 victory. His brother, Raptors’ forward Juancho Hernangomez, added seven points, six rebounds, two steals and a block.

Georgia vs. Netherlands

Indiana Pacers’ big man Goga Bitadze pumped in eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead Georgia over the Netherlands, 77-66.