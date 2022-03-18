Fantasy Basketball Buy & Sell: Week 22

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means.

Buy low, sell high is one of the oldest terms in fantasy, but it’s more involved than that. You have to look at the “low” and “high” of it to make sure you’re maximizing value. We can also buy the player, but question the team and role that they are in when it comes to maintaining the pace that they are on.

Most importantly here, with any call you make, you have to be willing to lose the deal or accept that you made the wrong call. It happens all the time when we think we are selling at the highest value, only for that player to buck the trend and play like a stud going forward.

With trade deadlines come and gone in the majority of leagues, we’ll be looking at players whose performance we buy in the larger sense for the rest of the season.

Now that you have an idea of what to expect for this column week to week, let’s get to the players.

Buy

Jordan Poole (PG/SG – GSW)

As of this writing, we don’t have an update on the severity of Steph Curry’s ankle. But if the veteran is forced to miss time, Poole is an easy buy the rest of the season.

But even if Curry is back – and with the return of Draymond Green – Poole is worth buying moving forward. Over the last two weeks, Poole is the third-ranked player in fantasy.

In that stretch, he’s averaging 24.8 points, 3.1 boards, 4.5 assists, and 4.4 made threes per game.

Will that pace continue? Well, no. But a top-30 finish – higher if Curry misses time – is definitely achievable.

Trendon Watford (SF – POR)

If you asked me before the season if I would have Watford as a buy in the final weeks of the season, I would probably say yes because it was so random and you probably knew something that I didn’t.

But honestly, I knew nothing about him until a few weeks ago.

But opportunity matters, folx. Even on a team.

And Portland is bad. Really bad. But it hasn’t stopped Watford from scoring in double-digits in seven straight games. What’s more, Watford has hit the 30-minute mark in six of those.

He shows no signs of slowing down and should be started everywhere right now.

Isaiah Livers (SF – DET)

Speaking of tanking, the tank is on in Detroit for the rest of the season. Just a heads up that if Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable, he’s not going to play.

That’s good news for Liver, who has seen big minutes and solid production over the last couple of games heading into Thursday.

Livers posted a 16/6/2 line his last time out with four made three-pointers.

He’s a deep-league guy, but he should continue to see minutes in the high 20s and low 30s for the rest of the season.

Sell

Chris Boucher (PF/C – TOR)

We aren’t going to get hurt again by Boucher. We aren’t. We want to, but we can’t.

Boucher is making it tough, as he’s been posting top-50 numbers over the last two weeks. And we know that with the opportunity, Boucher can be that type of player.

But every time we get sucked in, Nick Nurse hurts us by limiting Boucher’s role and minutes with the team. It’s crunch time for fantasy, so we can’t gamble that this is the time that Nurse frees Boucher.

Al Horford (PF/C – BOS)

Horford hasn’t slowed down entirely like we expected him to, but aside from a handful of exceptions, he’s been underwhelming after the All-Star break.

In two of his last three games, Horford has totaled 12 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and no STOCKs in 65 total minutes.

The seven-stock performance that we saw sandwiched between those games provides hope for Horford to continue to find the Fountain of Youth down the stretch, but he’s a hard sell for me for the last final weeks if you have better options.