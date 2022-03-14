Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22

It’s time to get ready for another week of fantasy hoops. We are already heading into Week 21.

What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. We’ll be keeping playoffs in mind with this week’s crop of players.

Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule and offensive pace ratings.

Four games:

ATL, CLE, DEN, LAL, OKC, PHI, PHX, POR, SAC, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

Three games:

BKN, BOS, CHA, CHI, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIL, MIN, NOR, NYK, ORL

Rostered in 50-60% of leagues:

Cameron Johnson (SF/PF – PHX) 60%

We obviously want Johnson healthy and on the court, but after missing five straight games, his rostership number has dipped to a point where he’s eligible for this column.

Tough decisions have to be made now, of course, but Johnson had been on quite the heater before getting injured, posting top 25 numbers. He’s a must-grab for the stretch run once he’s healthy.

Dillon Brooks (SG/SF – MEM) 55%

Brooks hadn’t played since January 8 but he has rejoined the Grizzlies for the upcoming week. Brooks played 25 minutes in his first game back Sunday, finishing with 15 points and 4 assists in a win over the Thunder.

He doesn’t have the upside of Johnson, but it’s easy to forget that Brooks was putting together a hell of a season before getting injured with 18.4 points per game.

Rostered in 30-49% of leagues:

Isaiah Jackson (PF/C – IND) 49%

The only thing stopping Jackson from being more than a per-minute stud is himself. And, well, the fouls.

Especially the fouls.

They are why he can’t stay on the court. But when he has the fouls under control, we see the massive upside for him. In his last three games alone, Jackson has nine blocks. I’m no math expert, but that’s three per game.

It’s easy to bank on the talent with Jackson. We just need to hope that the fouls get under control down the stretch.

Alex Caruso (PG/SG – CHI) 40%

Caruso returned Saturday night, and his presence was already felt. The Bulls held the Cavaliers to 91 points on the night, and that’s what Caruso brings.

Defense.

Caruso is a fantastic defensive player, and he found his role with the Bulls this year as a top 75 fantasy player before getting hurt.

Caruso played 29 minutes in his return, scoring 11 points with four assists and five STOCKs.

Rostered in 15-29% of leagues:

Aleksej Pokusevski (SF/PF – OKC) 29%

We’ll keep Poku here this week, as he’s scored in double-digits in four straight games.

His minutes during that stretch are still fluctuating from 17 to 34, but he – along with Isaiah Roby – are two players who should continue to get run and contribute for fantasy managers down the stretch as the Thunder continue doing Thunder things.

You’d like to see more defensively from Poku, but the points, rebounds, and assists are there.

Trendon Watford (SF – POR) 25%

OK, Watford isn’t good, but the Trail Blazers are fully embracing the tank. Watford has played at least 29 minutes in each of his last five games, and he’s scored in double-figures in all of those, as well.

As long as Portland keeps running him out there at this rate – he’s scored 49 points in his last two games – he should be started. I prefer him in a points league a lot more.

Rostered in 0-14% of leagues:

Austin Reaves (SG – LAL) 7%

The Lakers are terrible, but Reaves hasn’t been.

They are playing him big minutes, as he’s seen at least 32 minutes in three of his last four games. In those four games, he’s hit double-digits in scoring in all four, while chipping in with some rebounds, assists, and three-pointers.

He’s posted top-110 numbers over the last month, and he’s worth a look in 12-team leagues with the Lakers having four games this week.

Trey Murphy (SG/SF – NOP) 6%

The Pelicans are going to need offense with no Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum for the near future. Murphy could be the guy to step up as he did Saturday night.

It’s worth noting that Murphy scored half of his career-high 32 points in garbage time when the game was already over, but the opportunity will be there for him to have more involvement in the offense.

He’s a watchlist guy for now, but I’m watching what he does closely against the Rockets Sunday.

