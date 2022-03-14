Fantasy Basketball Category Analysis: Week 22

If you’re new to this column, here’s what we will be looking at each and every week.

Every week, we’ll be looking at players who are widely available and rostered in fewer than 60% of fantasy leagues on Yahoo. We’ll be focusing on 8-cat leagues because turnovers are a waste of a category, to be honest. We’ll be looking at players who can help you in each of the eight categories who you can get before your league-mates catch on.

The eight categories we’ll focus on each week are:

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Threes Field-goal percentage Free-throw percentage

Let’s get to it.

Points

Isaiah Roby (C – OKC): 42%



We have a repeat from last week here, but we’re moving him up to the points category since he’s stayed red hot.

We’re now at four straight double-digit scoring efforts from Roby – 26, 21, 12, and 15, respectively – as he’s put up top 40 numbers over the last two weeks.

The Thunder are going to continue to tank and rest their key guys down the stretch which should keep Roby as a key real-life and fantasy contributor.

Rebounds

Jalen Smith (PF/C – IND): 46%

The Pacers’ big men are hit or miss on which one is going to contribute on a nightly basis – see below with Isaiah Jackson – but both are worth rostering and starting for help.

Smith has posted top-81 numbers over the last month and top-67 over the last two weeks.

During that two-week run, he’s just short of averaging a double-double with 13.8 points and nine boards per game.

His minutes are consistently in the mid-20s, making him worth using moving forward.

Assists

Brandon Williams (PG – POR): 19%



It’s the Brandon Williams show in Portland.

Just like we all thought, right?

Right?

Well with Anfernee Simons now out for what looks to be for the rest of the season, Williams will be getting as many minutes as he can handle as the starting point guard.

So far, the assists haven’t been there – outside of a seven-dime game at the end of February – but with the opportunity ahead of him, I expect to see an uptick in the category for him. He’s worth rostering and using in 12-team leagues.

Steals

Alex Caruso (PG/SG – CHI): 32%

Caruso is set back after missing nearly two months after the Grayson Allen cheap shot.

Caruso is a fantastic defensive player, and he found his role with the Bulls this year as a top-75 fantasy player before getting hurt.

Expect help with steals, threes, scoring, and assists from him upon his return.

Blocks

Isaiah Jackson (PF/C – IND): 47%

The only thing stopping Jackson from being more than a per-minute stud is himself. And, well, the fouls.

Especially the fouls.

They are why he can’t stay on the court. But when he has the fouls under control, we see the massive upside for him. In his last three games alone, Jackson has nine blocks. I’m no math expert, but that’s three per game.

It’s easy to bank on the talent with Jackson. We just need to hope that the fouls get under control down the stretch.

3-pointers

Danilo Gallinari (SF/PF – ATL): 17%



With John Collins battling a foot injury, I wouldn’t at all be surprised to see the Hawks limit or shut him down in the coming weeks.

That would make Gallo an interesting option. He’s been playing more minutes of late for the Hawks, and he’s on a four-game streak with two or more three-pointers made.

We know there’s a cap on his ceiling, but he can still over solid production down the stretch as a top 125 player.

Field-goal percentage

Jonathan Kuminga (SF/PF): 39%

Kuminga is shooting 56% from the field over the last two weeks, and he’s been a top-88 player for fantasy over the last month.

Draymond Green will be coming back, sure, but Kuminga has earned his mid-20s minutes going forward.

He’s scored at least 16 points in four straight games, and he – along with Moses Moody – have been key cogs for the Warriors down the stretch.

Free-throw percentage

Trendon Watford (SF – POR): 20%



You know the drill by now with this category. We find someone who can knock down free throws, yes, but it’s also to highlight a player who we can’t quite squeeze into any of the above categories. This week, we’ll talk about Watford.

OK, Watford isn’t good, but the Trail Blazers are fully embracing the tank. Watford has played at least 29 minutes in three of his last four games, and he’s scored in double-figures in each of those.

As long as Portland keeps running him out there at this rate, he should be started. I prefer him in a points league a lot more.