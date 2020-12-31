FanDuel NBA DFS Strategy Advice: Thursday (12/31)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Cameron Payne (PHO) vs. UTA: 4,700

Payne has scored at least 21 FD points in three of his last four outings, including totals of 25.9 and 28.0 in his last two. He’s played important minutes for Phoenix’s second unit and should continue to do so in a favorable matchup with Utah tonight.

Elfrid Payton (NYK) vs. POR: 5,200

Don’t look now but Payton has averaged 20.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds across his last two games, averaging over 35.0 FD points in the process. He’s got a great matchup with Toronto and comes very reasonably priced.

Shooting Guard

Tyrese Haliburton (SAC) vs. HOU: 4,900

Haliburton has gotten his NBA career off to a hot start, and he’s averaged 23.8 FD points across four games, including a season-best 32.6 FD points Tuesday against Denver. The matchup between the Kings and Rockets easily has the highest over/under on the slate at 229.5, and Haliburton should have plenty of opportunities to smash at this price point.

Reggie Bullock (NYK) vs. TOR: 3,600

Bullock logged his best game of the season Tuesday, going for 17 points and seven boards across 40 minutes while scoring 28.4 FD points. Bullock drew a start thanks to the absence of Alec Burks, and Burks is considered a GTD tonight. If Burks is out, Bullock makes a highly-valuable play at just $3.6K.

Small Forward

Cameron Johnson (PHO) vs. UTA: 4,400

Johnson is coming off his best game of the season (29.4 FD points), and he’ll look to build on that momentum in tonight’s matchup with Utah. The second-year man is averaging 24.1 FD points through four games, thanks in large part to 2.5 triples on 40.0 percent shooting from downtown.

Mikal Bridges (PHO) vs. UTA: 5,800

Bridges has met his new starting role head on, posting solid numbers while logging over 30 minutes per contest. He’s averaged 30.2 FD points and comes in as a value with a salary under $6K.

Power Forward

Bojan Bogdanovic (UTA) vs. PHO: 4,900

Bogdanovic is arguably the best value on the slate this evening, as he’s averaged just under 26.0 FD points through three games. He’s always a threat to heat up from three, and the sub-$5K price tag is one to exploit in a great matchup with Phoenix.

Royce O’Neale (UTA) vs. PHO: 3,800

O’Neale has posted at least 20 FD points in each of his last two games, and he’s averaging over 30 minutes per contest this season. This is more of a GPP play, but if you’re looking for plenty of minutes at a rock-bottom price, O’Neale is your man.

Center

Chris Boucher (TOR) vs. NY: 5,900

New York has hemorrhaged points to opposing centers this season, and whoever gets primary run at that position for Toronto could be in for a big game. After two solid showings (including a 22/10/7 performance), Chris Boucher was given just four minutes Tuesday against the 76ers. It’s possible this was just based on matchup, and if he can see minutes in the low-to-mid 20s tonight, he could smash value.

Richaun Holmes (SAC) vs. HOU: 5,300

Holmes’ production has increased in each game thus far, surging to 38.5 FD points scored against the Nuggets on Tuesday. The big man hasn’t seen his numbers dwindle with Hassan Whiteside in the rotation, and Holmes could be in line for another big day against a Houston defense that has been extremely kind to opposing centers.

Read more from FantasyPros to help you prep your DFS lineups tonight.