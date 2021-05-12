FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Wednesday (May 12)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Clint Capela (ATL) $7,600

I love Capela on this slate. He may be the second-priciest center (tied with Rudy Gobert and behind Kelly Olynyk), but he should have an easy time hitting value against a Wizards squad that surrenders the most FanDuel points per game (FDPPG) to centers. Capela recorded a whopping 48.9 FanDuel (FD) points against the Wizards on May 10th on the back of 10 points and 22 rebounds! Although the Hawks have functionally secured a guaranteed playoff bid, they are still jostling for seeding with the Heat and Knicks, so they won’t have much incentive to rest Capela.

Bojan Bogdanovic (UTH) $6,400

Bogdanovic has come in clutch for the Jazz since Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell went down. He has hit 5x value against this salary in two of his last three games, including a 61.6-FD point (9.7x value) showing against the Rockets. That kind of upside warrants consideration despite Portland’s reasonable defensive performance against his position.

Marcus Smart (BOS) $5,800

The Celtics still have a chance to avoid the Play-In Tournament, though their pair of losses to the Miami Heat will probably doom them to that fate. Boston still has a lot to play for at this point, and they should use their game against the Cavaliers as a chance to get right. And with Jaylen Brown done for the year, I expect Smart to be enough of a factor in the game plan to at least approach value relative to this salary. That said, Smart is best used as a floor option for cash games.

Ish Smith (WAS) $4,200

You know that I think a slate is truly interesting when I’m four plays in and am already up to sub-$4.5K options. I absolutely love Ish Smith tonight, as the Wizards will remain without Beal, and Smith just roasted the Hawks for 29.1 FD points (6.9x value). Smith should get another heavy load as the Wizards look to improve their Play-In Tournament seeding. Oh, and did I mention that this game has the slate’s highest projected point total?

Steven Adams (NOR) $4,200

I’ve assigned Adams medium risk because, if he plays tonight, it’ll be his first in-game action since May 4th and his third appearance since April 24th. The Pelicans have him listed as questionable, and while I understand that they probably don’t want to rush the veteran back, they still have a chance to make the playoffs. If Adams suits up, he should nab quite a few boards with both Ingram and Williamson out.

D.J. Augustin (HOU) $3,900

Let’s take a look at Houston’s depth chart, shall well? The Rockets won’t have guards Kevin Porter Jr. or Avery Bradley; we shouldn’t see John Wall or Eric Gordon again; and D.J. Wilson, Christian Wood, Sterling Brown, and Danuel House are all either out or questionable. Someone will have to score points for the Rockets, and Augustin has been doing just that in his last three games — the veteran went for 5x value against this price in two of his last three outings.

Joe Harris (BKN) $3,700

Am I missing something? Why is Harris this cheap when Harden and Irving could both miss tonight’s action? Harris has cooled off recently, but his season-long 23 FDPPG average (6.2x value) points to value, and he hit 5x value in his last two outings. I would avoid Harris if Harden and Irving both play, but he seems like a safe, cheap option should they sit.

Davis Bertans (WAS) $3,700

Bertans went for 22.8 FD points (6.2x value) against the Hawks on Monday. He has played 30-plus minutes in each of Washington’s last three contests, and he should continue to see that amount of playing time with Beal out of the rotation. It certainly helps that the Hawks give up the sixth-most FDPPG to power forwards, where Bertans spends 94% of his minutes.

Talen Horton-Tucker (LAL) $3,600

The Lakers are 13-point favorites over the tanking Rockets tonight, and the fact that this game should be a blowout could lead to extra minutes for Horton-Tucker. He is coming off a 33-FD point showing against the Knicks last night, and he’ll look to keep that momentum alive against the NBA’s worst defense against shooting guards and its seventh-worst defense against small forwards.

Mike James (BKN) $3,500

Don’t start James if the Nets have either James Harden or Kyrie Irving in the lineup tonight. Do start him if they both sit — Brooklyn would have only Tyler Johnson and Landry Shamet as pure-guard alternatives, and James played more minutes than both of them in Brooklyn’s last game.