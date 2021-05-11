FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (May 11)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Marvin Bagley (SAC): $6,600 vs. OKC

Bagley has been truly frustrating this season, and he’s the epitome of a boom-or-bust play. Since rejoining the Kings’ starting lineup, he’s averaged 16.8 points and 7.8 boards across five games. He doesn’t offer defensive numbers or assists, so you’re banking on points and rebounds. I’ll take a swing tonight given the matchup and affordable salary.

R.J. Hampton (ORL): $6,200 at MIL

After his trade out of a crowded Denver roster, Hampton has found plenty of breathing room in Orlando and turned his new opportunities into productive contests. He’s scored in double digits in each of his last six games, while averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 boards, and 4.5 dimes in that span. His role off the bench is secure, and he should have no problem hitting value tonight.

Isaiah Stewart (DET): $6,200 vs. MIN

Mason Plumlee is out for rest tonight, and Stewart will draw another start. In 13 starts this season, he’s averaged 12.8 points, 9.5 boards, and 3.0 combined blocks/steals, making him a near must-play when Plumlee sits.

Tim Hardaway (DAL): $6,000 at MEM

Hardaway has been cooking over the last week, shooting better than 50% from the floor and from deep, converting six triples per contest, and racking up 26 points per game in four outings. He’s also chipped in 3.5 boards and 2.0 dimes for good measure. In a favorable matchup, keep riding with Hardaway while he’s hot.

Dwight Powell (DAL): $5,600 at MEM

After eight consecutive starts, Powell has now come off the bench for four straight which has seemed to suit him. In that span, Powell has averaged 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 combined blocks steals across 26.3 minutes. The matchup with Memphis is fantastic, and at just $5.6k, Powell is a nice value on this slate.

Terence Davis (SAC): $5,300 vs. OKC

Davis has been productive over his last four games, posting 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 steals in that span. With De’Aaron Fox still out and Harrison Barnes a GTD, Davis should continue to see plenty of play time for the Kings tonight.

Jarred Vanderbilt (MIN): $5,200 vs. DET

Vanderbilt has seen his role increase as of late, including back-to-back starts in his last two games. In that span, Vanderbilt has averaged 8.0 points, 9.5 boards, and 4.5 combined blocks/steals. Tonight’s matchup with the Pistons isn’t scary, and I’m taking the savings on a guy who’s providing meaningful numbers on both ends of the court.

Killian Hayes (DET): $5,200 vs. MIN

Hayes is coming off a 21/7/8 performance against the Bulls on Sunday, and he’ll look to keep the momentum rolling in a favorable spot against the Timberwolves tonight. Hayes is a risky proposition given his uncertain playing time, but when he’s been on the court, he’s produced at a high level in his rookie campaign.

Moses Brown (OKC): $4,900 at OKC

After a dominant stretch of games in March, Brown’s production and playing time have tapered off in recent weeks. He’s a high-risk, high-reward play with big upside due to his ability to rack up boards and defensive stats. Brown isn’t a recommended cash-game option, but he’s a great salary-saver in tournaments.

Maurice Harkless (SAC): $4,700 vs. OKC

Harkless continues to start for the Kings, and over his last three games, he’s averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals. Those numbers make him a solid value in a great matchup with the Kings tonight.