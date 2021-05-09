FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (May 9)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

LaMelo Ball (CHA) $7,700

Ball is the clear frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, and it looks like we’re getting a glance at a future superstar. The stud rookie is averaging 35.3 FanDuel points per game for the year and has been even better recently. He’s scored at least 43 fantasy points in two of his last three games and is doing a lot more with Cody Martin, Miles Bridges, Devonte Graham, and Gordon Hayward all nicked up. We love this matchup, too, with the Pelicans ranked 22nd in points allowed and 24th in defensive efficiency.

Mo Bamba (ORL) $8,200

Bamba has been a per-minute beast all year, averaging 20 FD points per game in just 15 minutes a night. That minute total looks concerning on the surface, but it’s been skyrocketing recently. It started bumping up when they traded Nikola Vucevic, but it jumped up even more with Wendell Carter dealing with an injury. That has allowed Bamba to score at least 44 FD points in three straight games, averaging nearly 50 fantasy points per game in that span. We’re obviously not worried about him playing a 28th-ranked T’Wolves defense either.

Delon Wright (SAC) $8,100

Since taking over starting point guard duties in Sacramento, Wright has been a monster, picking up the slack with De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, and Harrison Barnes all sidelined. Those absences have led to Delon scoring 158 combined FD points over the last three games, equating to a ridiculous 53-point average in that span. It’s not like OKC is going to slow him down with the way they’re tanking.

Collin Sexton (CLE) $7,700

Sexton has a 30 percent usage rate with Darius Garland off the floor, and he’s really proven to be the focal point of this offense in his absence. The talented guard has scored at least 26 FD points in 25 of his last 26 games, providing a 37-point average in that span. He did a lot of that damage with Garland, and he should be even better without him here.

Isaiah Stewart (DET) $6,200

It’s risky to pick any Pistons, but Stewart should be starting at center here. We say that because Mason Plumlee started on Saturday, likely leading to a rest day in the second half of a B2B. Stew has started for Plumlee 12 times this season, averaging over 33 fantasy points per game. That’s a stellar total from a $6K player, especially with Chicago surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Jalen McDaniels (CHA) $5,400

McDaniels has also benefited from all of the injuries in Charlotte, forcing him into starting duties. In his 13 starts this season, McDaniels is averaging 26 FD points per game across 32 minutes a night. You can’t ask for any more from a $5,400 player, and he should have another one of those games against this putrid Pelicans defense.

Josh Richardson (DAL) $5,100

Richardson has been in this section a lot for me this season, and it’s hard to understand why he’s remained so cheap. J-Rich is coming off a 40-point gem in his most recent outing and is averaging 25 FD points per game across his last 31 games. That alone is 5X value, and we expect that to be even higher if he matches his 32-minute average in that span too. It’s not like a 27th-ranked Cleveland defense will keep him below that average.

Jarred Vanderbilt (MIN) $5,100

These last few plays are all GPP options because they all carry a fair share of risk. What intrigues us about Vanderbilt is his upside, starting on Friday and dropping 44 FanDuel points. That’s hard to overlook from a $5K player, and he’s shown this sort of ability in limited minutes earlier in the year.

James Johnson (NOR) $4,400

New Orleans is shorthanded right now, and it’ll likely force JJ into another start. They’re missing Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Steven Adams, leaving the frontcourt very thin. Johnson has proven to be very valuable when given the opportunity, averaging 28 FD points per game in his eight starts this year.

Moses Brown (OKC) $4,500

Brown is all over the map, but there are not many guys out there who have legit 10X upside. Since gaining the starting center job, Brown is averaging nearly 30 fantasy points per game over the last two months. He’s actually reached 36 fantasy points in seven of the 38 games he’s played, which is a truly ridiculous upside from such a cheap player. We also believe OKC will rest guys here in the second half of a B2B, which only adds more value to Brown.