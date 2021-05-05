FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Wednesday (May 5)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Ja Morant (MEM) $7,000

Morant will look to right the ship after he got ejected against the Knicks on Monday. His disappointing 20-FanDuel (FD) point performance led to a downtick in his salary, and that makes him a fantastic value option in what should be one of the slate’s highest-scoring games — especially since the Timberwolves allow so many points to point guards.

Richaun Holmes (SAC) $6,600

The Pacers give up the most FanDuel points per game (FDPPG) to centers, and they may not have Goga Bitadze to help defend Holmes tonight. Since Sacramento is already without De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, look for Holmes to pick up the slack against a vulnerable Pacers defense.

Bojan Bogdanovic (UTH) $5,700

Bogdanovic recorded 28.6 FD points (5x value against this price) in his last game against the Spurs. With Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell still sidelined, Bogdonavic has a rock-solid floor relative to his price, although he doesn’t have the upside you want to target in tournaments.

T.J. McConnell (IND) $5,700

The Pacers are in a weird spot. They’re on the front end of a back-to-back, and four key players are all questionable for tonight’s action, including starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon and reserve guards Jeremy Lamb and Edmond Sumner. If Brogdon (or both of the other guards) are forced to miss time, look for McConnell’s minutes to skyrocket — that could make him a slate-winning option against a defense as bad as Sacramento’s, as the Kings surrender the fifth-most FDPPG to point guards.

Robert Williams (BOS) $5,400

The Time Lord is surprisingly affordable for tonight’s slate. It may not be the most attractive matchup, as the Magic surrender the 10th-fewest FDPPG to centers, but the Celtics could be without Tristan Thompson tonight. If they are, that will lead to even more work for Williams, which makes him a great high-ceiling play at center relative to his price.

Evan Fournier (BOS) $5,300

I’ll mention one other Celtic. We saw Fournier start to gel in Boston’s rotation during Kemba Walker’s absence, and even though Walker has cleared Boston’s injury report for this game, Jaylen Brown is now out with a leg injury. Fournier should benefit from a still-limited C’s rotation, especially since most of his minutes have come at small forward, where Brown also spends most of his.

Delon Wright (SAC) $5,200

With Fox and Haliburton both out, you have to like Wright in this matchup. He went for a whopping 60 FD points in his most recent outing without those two, and he has hit at least 5x value against this price in his last three outings. He should keep that streak alive in what should be a high-scoring matchup against the Pacers.

Aaron Gordon (DEN) $4,300

Gordon is incredibly cheap on this slate, and you should take advantage of the discount in cash leagues. He needs just 21.5 FD points to hit 5x value, a threshold he has reached in three of his last five games. Though he has a tough matchup against the New York Knicks tonight, it’s just hard for me to stay away from Gordon when he costs this little.

Davis Bertans (WAS) $4,300

I’m not sure what’s happening in Milwaukee, but they seem to have forgotten how to play perimeter defense. The Bucks surrender the most made threes per game (14.6), and they’ve allowed an average of 15.7 per game over their last three outings. Bertans leads the Wizards in made (2.9) and attempted (7.4) threes per game, so look for him to have a big night against the Bucks.

De’Anthony Melton (MEM) $4,100

The Grizzlies have gotten healthy and now have a stable rotation, and that’s led to a reduction in Melton’s role. He scored just 1.2 FD points in his last game out. So why am I recommending him? Easy — with his awful showing on Monday, he should be a low-rostered contrarian option, and we have already seen him hit 5x value against this price despite playing relatively few minutes. The matchup with the T’Wolves is quite juicy because of the posted total, and Melton is an affordable option to help you get exposure to the Grizzlies’ offense.