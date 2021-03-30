FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Mar. 30)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Dwayne Bacon (SG – ORL) $6,000

Terrence Ross is set to return from a six-game absence, but he’s priced all the way up at $6,900. Bacon’s usage could take a hit, but I’m not fading him tonight. He went for 26/8 Sunday, and he’s been a big part of Orlando’s offense across his last two games. Bacon is a great tournament option who is likely to see his popularity wane with Ross back in the fold.

Rui Hachimura (SF – WAS) $5,700

Hachimura has averaged 37.5 minutes across his last eight games, and he’ll be needed for plenty of court time tonight with the Wizards so undermanned in the frontcourt. Daniel Gafford suffered a nasty injury last night, neither Alex Len nor Robin Lopez are huge playmakers on offense. Hachimura offers a ton of upside tonight.

P.J. Washington (PF – CHA) $5,600

Washington’s frontcourt is a mess, and Washington has a great opportunity to take full advantage. His price is friendly, and he should be all systems go against a seriously outmatched Wizards squad.

Devonte’ Graham (SG – CHA) $5,300

Malik Monk should return for this one, but Graham has averaged 28.3 FD points across his last three while averaging 31 minutes in the process. This game is projected to be high-scoring, and Graham should see enough usage to hit value and then some.

Terance Mann (SG – LAC) $4,700

He’s averaging 31 FD points in 31 minutes across his last three games. On the second night of a back-to-back, one or both of Paul George (who sat Monday) or Kawhi Leonard could sit, opening up additional opportunities for Mann. Even if both play, Mann should get enough run off the bench to be a worthy play. The Clippers are favored by 11.5, so a blowout could also be beneficial to his court time.

Seth Curry (SG – LAC) $4,400

Since returning from a three-game absence, Curry has played 27 minutes in back-to-back contests, and while the returns haven’t been phenomenal, the price and the playing time make him a worthwhile flier for tonight’s slate.

Alex Len (C – WAS) $3,900

Unfortunately for Washington, new addition Daniel Gafford left Capitol One Arena in a wheelchair after a scary ankle injury, so he’s not likely to take the court. That leaves Len and Robin Lopez to handle center duties in an excellent matchup. Len’s worth a look at just $3.9K.

Bismack Biyombo (C – CHA) $3,800

Charlotte’s frontcourt rotation is one of the most frustrating in the league, but for now, it appears Biyombo has a grip on starting duties or at least a 60/40 minutes split with Cody Zeller. Biyombo isn’t a guy to target in cash games, but if you want to pivot from some of the more expensive options in tournaments, he makes an interesting play against Washington’s bottom-of-the-barrel frontcourt defense.

Mike Scott (PF – PHI) $3,600

While Joel Embiid remains on the mend, Scott should be in line for quality minutes alongside Dwight Howard in Philly’s frontcourt. The matchup is favorable, and Scott is worth a look at $3.6K after averaging 28.5 minutes across his last two contests.

Chandler Hutchison (SF – WAS) $3,500

Hutchison went for 16/5 in last night’s debut for the Wizards, and he’ll likely be needed to produce similarly in tonight’s favorable matchup with the Hornets. With Daniel Gafford surely out, Washington playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and the squad seriously undermanned, Hutchison makes a fine value.