FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Saturday (April 3)

Victor Oladipo (MIA) $7,600

Oladipo’s debut with the Heat was a bit underwhelming in terms of offensive production, but the guard made his presence felt nonetheless, both as a playmaker and on defense. If there was ever a matchup to kick start his offense, this would be it, as the Cavaliers are surrendering the third-most FanDuel points to opposing guards this season.

Hamidou Diallo (DET) $6,100

Diallo is starting to find his groove in Detroit after being acquired earlier this month. He’s averaged just under 40 FanDuel points over his last two games and should be good to go after being rested during Thursday’s game against the Wizards.

Mason Plumlee (DET) $6,100

Staying in Detroit for this one, Plumlee is coming off a near triple-double performance in Thursday’s win over the Wizards, where he finished with 41.7 FanDuel points. While the Knicks have played inspiring defense this season, they have been awful against opposing big men, surrendering the fourth-most FanDuel points to centers.

Rui Hachimura (WAS): $6,000

Hachimura has been amazing outside of Thursday’s 10-point dud, and he’s been one of the biggest beneficiaries in Bradley Beal’s absence. If Beal is forced to sit once more on Saturday, Hachimura could be the focal point of the Wizards attack alongside Russell Westbrook against a Mavericks team playing on the road in the second night of a back-to-back set. Dallas also just so happens to allow the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to opposing small forwards this season.

Buddy Hield (SAC) $5,800

Hield is nearly $700 lower than his season average, and Saturday’s game against the Bucks is currently set at the highest over-under on the slate. He had a rough outing in Friday’s loss to the Lakers, so he’ll be looking to rebound in a big way on Saturday.

T.J. McConnell (IND) $4,900

This call is solely tied to the status of Malcolm Brogdon, who was forced to miss Friday’s loss to the Hornets. McConnell becomes a lock priced less than $5,000 if Brogdon is forced to sit again, as he’s averaging 1.04 FanDuel points per minute in 628 minutes without Brogdon on the floor this season. Not to mention the Spurs are giving up the third-most FanDuel points per game to opposing point guards throughout the season.

Jaden McDaniels (MIN) $4,900

McDaniels has been impressive over the last week, averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over his last five games. While Philadelphia has been a tough matchup for opposing power forwards this season, McDaniels is a fantastic upside play priced below $5,000.

Dean Wade (CLE) $4,600

Wade has quietly been productive over the last two weeks, scoring at least 22 FanDuel points in six of his last seven games. He’s coming off of a 31.6 point outing on Thursday and should continue to see more time with Larry Nance Jr. ruled out Saturday.

Robin Lopez (WAS) $4,500

While Alex Len has been getting the starting nod, Lopez has been the better fantasy player over the last week. He’s averaging just under 30 FanDuel points over his last two games and gets a Mavericks squad on the road in the second leg of a back-to-back set.

Jordan McLaughlin (MIN) $3,600

McLaughlin was given the starting nod for the injured Ricky Rubio on Friday and played 33 minutes in the loss. If Rubio is forced to miss Saturday’s game as well, McLaughlin should be a lock for 5x value priced at only $3,600. This call does come with some risk, but he presents a solid floor with room for upside.